Brazil's financial markets adjust 2025 projections for the worse

Monday's issue of Brazil's Central Bank's (BCB) Focus Bulletin twitched last week's 2025 slightly for the worse, with higher inflation and a smaller Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Agencia Brasil reported. The study showed that the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should end 2025 at 4.96% from the 4.86% forecast last week. It was the 11th adjustment to the inflation projection and the ninth to the exchange rate between the local real and the US dollar.
The weekly report brings together the expectations of financial market agents, such as investment banks, asset managers, and other market institutions. In addition, the Focus Bulletin's estimate is more pessimistic than the official forecasts. The federal government estimates an IPCA of 3.1% for next year, according to the 2025 Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) approved by Congress.
For the ninth time in a row, the Focus Bulletin raised its forecast for the price of the dollar in 2025. According to the report, the currency is expected to stand at an average of R$ 5.96 next year from R$ 5.90 the week before. In turn, the LDO approved by Parliament predicted an average exchange rate of R$ 4.98 for next year.
On the other hand, this week's Focus Bulletin maintained its forecast for the Selic basic interest rate of 14.75% per annum in 2025. It currently stands at 12.25%. For 2026, the Bulletin forecasts a 12% rate when last week it had foreseen it would be 11.75%.
Regarding Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Focus Bulletin predicts a 1.8% growth in 2025, slightly lower than last week's 1.9% projection. It was the second week in a row that the financial market has lowered its GDP estimate for 2025. According to the LDO, GDP in 2025 will be 2.5%.
I will save this article, as well as my projections below. At the end of each semester of 2025, I will do a partial analysis:Posted 11 hours ago -1
- dollar in 2025: R$5.80
- Selic rate in 2025: 9%
- GDP growth in 2025: 5%
- IPCA/Inflation in 2025: 4.2%
There are many justifications for my projections, but I will mention just two: trade in local currency with China and Russia is growing at triple-digit rates year after year and the financial market does not take this into account; next year's agricultural harvest will grow more than 10% compared to 2024.
Regarding the dollar, the government has no interest in keeping it below R$5.50, as this would reduce the amounts to be collected from the sale of US bonds in our possession.
Remember: the financial market projects a bad picture for the Brazilian economy in the hope that its prophecies will come true, which usually happened when the Central Bank was in the hands of the far right, which is not the case now, because starting tomorrow the presidency of the Central Bank will have someone who will work in harmony with the Ministry of Finance to anchor expectations.
Interestingly, all the pictures taken of our economy were good in 2024, and yet the financial market, centered on Faria Lima, sees a bad picture in the future. They never got anything right!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCUZ5VbavyM