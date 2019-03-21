Brazil: Former President Michel Temer is arrested

The former president is being investigated under the largest operation to combat corruption in the Brazil’s history, Lava Jato (Car Wash)



The former president of Brazil, Michel Temer, who had been asked twice for the opening of a corruption trial when he was on charge, was arrested on Thursday morning by the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro, according to local media reports.

Sources indicate that Temer is being transferred to Congonhas Airport, where he will board a Federal Police plane bound for Rio de Janeiro.

According to G1, the authorities were trying to track and confirm Temer's location from this Wednesday without success.

The former president faces ten accusations. Five of them were opened at the time he was president of the country and were sent to the first instance after he left office. The remaining five were taken by magistrate Luis Roberto Barroso in 2019, when Temer no longer had political immunity.

The investigations were sent to the first instance.

The case, with judge Marcelo Bretas in charge, deals with the denunciations of the informer and businessman José Antunes Sobrinho, among other investigations.

The businessman told the Federal Police that he paid a million dollars, at the request of Colonel João Baptista Lima Filho (friend of Temer), to the minister Moreira Franco with the knowledge of the then President Temer.

The authorities also have an arrest warrant against Franco, former Minister of Mines and Energy.

Michel Temer, from the Brazilian Democratic Party (MDB), became the 37th president of Brazil in August 2016 after Dilma Rousseff impeachment. His term ended on January 1 when he handed over the presidency to Jair Bolsonaro.

