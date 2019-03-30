UK's The Grand Tour motoring program call Argentina “God's cesspit”

30th Saturday, March 2019

Richard Hammond said: “Lancashire is his cupboard under the stairs, our tent’s about to blow down… Argentina is his cesspit”

The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond has reignited the trio’s feud with Argentina by calling the country ‘God’s cesspit’. Jeremy Clarkson famously managed to rile millions of Argentines back in 2014 when he drove through Patagonia for an episode of Top Gear with a license plate number which read H982 FKL, sparking complaints the vehicle was referring to the Falklands War.

The presenter was chased out of Argentina, but he remained peak Clarkson about the whole thing and later quipped that should he ever return, ‘the number plate will be W3 WON’ because he’s lovely like that.

And it appears the trio still are still bearing a grudge, as Hammond couldn’t resist having another pop at the Argentines during the latest episode of The Grand Tour. In the chapter released on Amazon Prime on Friday, Clarkson turned to his merry men and began: ‘You know how we’ve always said Canada is God’s pantry and that Saudi Arabia is his petrol station?’

Hammond interrupted: ‘Yeah: Lancashire is his cupboard under the stairs, our tent’s about to blow down… Argentina is his cesspit.’

Naturally, the main man agreed, nodding along while the studio audience cracked up.

The BBC Trust declared in 2015 there was no evidence to suggest the number plate intentionally referenced the Falklands War and the row was put to bed. However, Clarkson and the Top Gear team were threatened with three years in an Argentine prison after provoking the country’s war veterans.

During a recent episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? the host made sure viewers knew he wasn’t quite over the ordeal just yet when Buenos Aires popped up in a question.

‘See, Buenos Aires, I have a different term for people who live there, after what happened to us in Argentina,’ he told a contestant. The latest episode of The Grand Tour has been described as the ‘best yet’ by loyal fans of the motoring series, as the gang test out motorized suitcases, wreaking havoc through the gates of Stansted airport and accidentally knocking over an elderly passenger.

The Grand Tour is a British motoring television series, conceived by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May and Andy Wilman, produced by Amazon Studios, launched on 18 November 2016, and made exclusively for streaming from Amazon Prime Video. The programs format is similar to that of the BBC series Top Gear: each episode is hosted by Clarkson,

Hammond and May, features a mixture of live-audience segments and pre-recorded films, and focuses on reviews of cars, discussions on motoring topics, celebrity timed laps, races and special motoring challenges.