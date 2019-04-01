Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, April 1st 2019 - 18:20 UTC

Petrobras interested in tendering to explore for oil and gas offshore Israel

Monday, April 1st 2019 - 08:44 UTC
Full article 1 comment
A number of large gas discoveries offshore Israel and in eastern Mediterranean waters in the last decade have made Israel a potentially lucrative prospect A number of large gas discoveries offshore Israel and in eastern Mediterranean waters in the last decade have made Israel a potentially lucrative prospect

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras is considering bidding in a new tender to explore for oil and gas offshore Israel, a leading Israeli financial news website reported on Sunday. Calcalist reported that a final decision could be announced during a four-day visit to Israel by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that began on Sunday.

The possibility of Petrobras taking part in Israel's newest auction for offshore blocks was raised during a meeting in Houston earlier this month between Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and his Brazilian counterpart Bento Albuquerque, Calcalist said.

A number of large gas discoveries offshore Israel and in nearby eastern Mediterranean waters in the last decade have made Israel a potentially lucrative prospect for big energy firms.

Israel is tendering 19 new offshore blocks to oil and gas companies. A previous auction elicited bids from only two groups of companies, and the energy ministry said it expected more to compete this time as conditions have improved.

Exxon Mobil Corp, in a major policy shift, is also considering bidding in the auction.

Categories: Economy, Energy & Oil, Politics, Brazil, International.
Tags: Benjamin Netanyahu, Bento Albuquerque, energy, Exxon Mobil, Israel, Jair Bolsonaro, offshore gas, offshore Israel, offshore oil, oil, oil exploration, Petrobras, Yuval Steinitz.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules
  • :o))

    REF: “Petrobras interested in tendering”:

    THAT was a good one! Things are really getting more humorous! What's the next joke?

    Posted 6 hours ago 0
Read all comments

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿