Argentina authorizes early opening of squid season north of parallel 44

2nd Tuesday, April 2019 - 06:35 UTC

CFP unanimously agreed the early opening of the Illex squid fishing season north of the 44th parallel latitude South, from the hour 0:00 on April 1 of 2019.

Argentina's Federal Fisheries Council (CFP) decided to authorize the early opening of the northern squid sector, as it has been the case since 2016 on recommendations from the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (INIDEP).

Members of the CFP unanimously agreed last Friday to authorize the early opening of the squid (Illex argentinus) fishing season north of the 44th parallel of South latitude, from the hour 0:00 on April 1 of 2019.

The Council took into account reports presented by fishing organizations CAPA and CAPeCA, in which they request the early opening of the northern squid zone and the continuity of the operation in the southern zone. The two chambers argued that the fleet has practically zero yields, which is a high risk for companies engaged in the fishery.

In addition, the CFP took into account that INIDEP ratified the early opening recommendation it had made in 2016, when it considered it possible to advance the opening of the northern management unit, which according to current legislation opens on May 1 of each year, to April 1, so as to allow a better use of the Buenos Aires-Nor-Patagonic sub-stock (SBNP) “before it completes its migration to deeper waters making it difficult for the fleet to catch it”.

INIDEP explained that the fleet traditionally captures this sub-stock at the beginning of the season, and that it includes “squid in incipient and advanced maturity, with sizes between 20 and 35 cm of mantle length, which are migrating towards its reproduction area on the continental slope”.

The southern zone will remain open at present. Current regulations establish the closing date on June 1, unless there is a contrary biological recommendation.

On the other hand, in order to continue with the analysis of measures to reduce by catch in Argentine commercial fisheries, the CFP decided to create a work commission to strengthen measures to reduce by-catches.

This commission should be composed of members of the CFP, technicians of the Application Authority, INIDEP technicians, representatives of the private sector and other experts in the field. (FIS)