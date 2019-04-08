Barking drones in New Zealand to help herd sheep: much cheaper than Border Collies

Farmers in New Zealand have found a new way to herd their sheep. They are now herding sheep with a drone, the DJ1 Mavic 2 Enterprise, outfitted with a speaker that barks like a dog. The farmers say that a single drone can do the work of multiple dogs. Check out the video below for the drone in action and some of the other sounds effects the farmers use.

For comparison, a 2-hour herding job that generally requires two people and two teams of dogs can now be done in only 45 minutes using a single drone.

Farmer Jason Rentoul told Radio New Zealand: Being a hilly farm where a lot of stuff is done on foot, the drones really saved a lot of man hours,” he said. “The drone does the higher bits that you can’t see [from the ground], and you would [otherwise] have to walk half an hour to go and have a look and then go, ‘Oh, there was no sheep there.”

The use of drones to herd the sheep doesn’t replace the dogs altogether. Obviously, dogs can keep going for much longer than the typical 20 minutes that a drone can stay airborne. Furthermore, dogs can work in inclement weather conditions when drones cannot.