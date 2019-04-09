Florencia Kirchner's lawyer presented her medical history and address in Cuba

The presentation was before the Court that has her in trial for the case “Los Sauces”, in which her brother Máximo and the former president are also accused.

The defense of Florencia Kirchner presented before the Federal Oral Court 5 in charge of the “Los Sauces” case, her complete medical record and her residence address in Cuba on Monday, as requested by the Argentine Justice.

With the presentation of the documentation, the daughter of former President Cristina Fernández Kirchner now awaits the decision of the judges on whether or not to stay on the Caribbean island until receiving a medical discharge.

Florencia Kirchner's defense lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, accompanied the presentation with the opinion of three medical specialists validating that the daughter of the former president continue with her treatment in Cuba until the doctors discharge her, something that is not known when it will be.

For the time being, from the Comodoro Py courts, the defense attorney's request to present the documentation was deemed to have been complied with.

Now, the judges Daniel Obligado, Adriana Palliotti, and José Martínez Sobrino have to decide if they grant the defense request to extend the extension in Cuba until they give the medical discharge or if they force it to return in a certain period.

Meanwhile, the Federal Oral Court 8 that has charged to Florencia Kirchner in the “Hotesur” case, has already set the return deadline for her on April 15, after which she must inform her return through her lawyer.