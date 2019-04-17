Alan García dies after shooting himself before being arrested

17th Wednesday, April 2019 - 15:36 UTC Full article

Medical sources indicated that the initial medical part collected a traumatism by firearm on the right side of the head and he survived three hearth attacks during the surgery.

Perú’s former president, Alan García, died in a hospital on Wednesday at noon after shoting himself in the head when he was to be arrested by the police at his home in Lima.

The death has been confirmed by the current president, Martín Vizcarra. “Dismayed by the death of former President Alan García, I send my condolences to his family and loved ones,” Vizcarra said in his Twitter account at 10:30 local time.

Consternado por el fallecimiento del ex presidente Alan García. Envío mis condolencias a su familia y seres queridos. — Martín Vizcarra (@MartinVizcarraC) 17 de abril de 2019

Medical sources consulted by Efe indicated that the initial medical part collected a traumatism by firearm on the right side of the head. Witnesses consulted by Peruvian television indicated that Garcia entered covered by a red blanket. In the health center is his team of lawyers and his son.

Agents of the Investigation Division of High Complexity Crimes carried out orders of the Judicial Power, which approved the request of the prosecution to proceed to a preliminary detention for a period of 10 days, El Comercio said.

Sources of the newspaper indicated that in the morning a police team was presented with a search warrant to his home.

After the escort team asked the former president to appear because there was an arrest warrant against him, it was reported that Garcia contacted his lawyers and a shot was heard. This has been confirmed by his lawyer, Erasmo Reyna. “We pray to God to give him the strength,” he said sooner.

The former president is being investigated for alleged bribes in the construction of a train in Lima, a project in which the controversial Brazilian construction company Odebrecht was involved. On Wednesday, Luis Nava, former general secretary of the Presidency, and Miguel Atala, former vice president, were arrested.

In December, García would have requested political asylum at the Uruguayan embassy in Lima. Nevertheless, the request was rejected by this country to consider that in Peru “the three powers of the State operate freely,” Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez said.