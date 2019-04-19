Falklands' delegation to UN conference will take two community representatives as advisors

19th Friday, April 2019 - 09:21 UTC Full article

Members of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Edwards and MLA Roger Spink will be attending the Special Committee on Decolonization (C- 24)

The elected government of the Falkland Islands is inviting two members from the community to accompany the official delegation to the UN Special Committee on Decolonization or C24, next June, as representatives of the Islands.

Members of the Legislative Assembly, The Hon. Roger Edwards and The Hon Roger Spink will be attending the Special Committee on Decolonization (C- 24). Members are keen to take two representatives from the Falkland Islands with them, please note we are no longer using the previous Special Advisor list that was created, each event will be advertised.

The Trip:

The trip from the Falkland Islands will be from 18- 30 June (travel will be via the UK) with flights on to New York 21-26 June. The successful Special Advisors would need to be available for the entire period.

The members will travel to New York for a week of meetings with Permanent Representatives to the UN (Ambassadors to the UN) followed by your attendance at the annual C-24 meeting at UN HQ.

What the Falkland Islands government will provide:

FIG will pay for the flights, accommodation and internal travel. We will arrange your ESTA to enter the States, and will reimburse you for any expenses (meals, travel, etc) that you might incur. The companion will also be eligible to claim £100 per day as a tax-deductible allowance for Special Advisors in addition to their expenses and if required there is a £100 clothing allowance.

The companion must have at least 6 months left on their passport after the 30 May 2019, or FIG won’t be able to get the visa.

Interested?:

If you think you’d like to put yourself forward, please send a brief covering letter to Cherie Clifford, clerkofassembly@sec.gov.fk explaining why you’d like the opportunity, and what unique things about you will make you a great addition to the delegation.

Expressions of interest must be received by Tuesday 30 April 2019.