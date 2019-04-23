Mexican president sends army and navy reinforcements to contain killings in Veracruz state

23rd Tuesday, April 2019 - 08:49 UTC Full article

“All I want to say is that we're going to guarantee peace in Veracruz, that's my commitment,” said Lopez Obrador, often known by his initials AMLO.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would reinforce army and navy troops in Veracruz State, three days after a child was among 13 people killed in a mass shooting there.

A group of gunmen opened fire on a birthday party in the violence-wracked eastern state on Friday, killing seven men, five women and a child.

“All I want to say is that we're going to guarantee peace in Veracruz, that's my commitment,” said Lopez Obrador, often known by his initials AMLO.

“We're going to reinforce with greater elements from the navy and army in Veracruz, we're going to do it in the whole country,” added Lopez Obrador in his morning press conference.

The controversial leader, who assumed office in December, has come under fire for having claimed that murders had not increased during his presidency.

Official figures released last weekend showed violence had hit record levels in the first quarter of 2019, with 8,493 murders from January to March - a 9.6% increase on the same period from 2018.

There were 33,500 murders last year, the highest number since records began in 1997.

Friday's shooting was carried out by one of the mafias vying for control of the drug trafficking routes in Veracruz - involved also in fuel theft, extortion and kidnappings.