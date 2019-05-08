Brazilian military caution Bolsonaro on the extreme views of the influential “Trotsky of the right”

8th Wednesday, May 2019 - 09:54 UTC Full article

Retired General Villas Bôas is now an adviser to General Augusto Heleno in the Brazilian Army Institutional Security Office

The growing differences between members of the military and the so-called ideological faction of Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro’s government prompted a reaction from a retired Army High Commander--Eduardo Villas Bôas—who considers the president to be absent in the dispute and wants to limit what he sees as institutional disrespect.

The most respected general in the army reserve said this at a time when active officials cannot publicly protest.

“Once again Olavo de Carvalho, from his existential emptiness attacks the military and the Armed Forces, demonstrating total lack of basic principles of education, of respect and a minimum show of humility and modesty,” he wrote.

Olavo is a “true Trotsky of the right,” does not understand that replacing one ideology with another does not contribute to create concrete solutions to Brazilian problems,” said the respected four stars general

Villas Bôas is now an adviser to army reserves general Augusto Heleno in the Institutional Security Office, and his letter reflects what the majority of the Army's High Command, the most important Brazilian military group, thinks.

The group had a routine administrative meeting on Monday, when the current situation was debated.

The current chapter of the dispute revolves around Olavo's criticisms of General Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz, the chief minister of the Secretariat of Government and responsible for Secom (Secretariat of Communication).

Olavo has criticized Santos for weeks. Olavo has become the main influence on Carlos and Eduardo, the most vocal children of Bolsonaro, and a group in the administration which includes the controversial ministers of Foreign affairs and Education.