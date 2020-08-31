Argentina confirms that the humanitarian flights policy with Falklands, stands

Despite denying a recent air trip from Montevideo to the Falkland Islands, the Argentine foreign ministry stated that the “humanitarian flights policy” for the Islanders stands, and said that last Friday a flight from the Islands to Chile, with health risk patients, crossing Argentine space had been approved.
The resolution is “evidence that we are willing to dialogue and have good relations with the Islanders”, according to foreign ministry sources in Buenos Aires. The resolution was signed by the ministry and opened the way for the crossing authorization from the Argentine Civil Aviation National Administration.
The sources also pointed out that the humanitarian program, agreed between UK, Argentina, Falklands and the International Red Cross, to identify Argentine soldiers remains buried in the Falkland Islands stands, and will continue. Currently it is estimated that some ten to twelve remains still are waiting to be given a name.
The Argentine government also recalled that over a week ago it banned an over flight of a Uruguayan aircraft which had requested to fly back with three Islanders following medical care in Montevideo. However the foreign ministry argued that the aircraft on its return flight pretended to bring a fishing crew of some 22 to 29 members, with no connection to a humanitarian flight.
In effect, the ministry argued that the fishing crew worked for companies involved in “illegal fishing” in the South Atlantic.
Negative Think- most planes tend to do a return flight after an outward one! Those crewmen were no more “commercial” than every single humanitarian flight carried out between April and recently around the world flying crews of cruise ships etc back to their home countries.Posted 17 hours ago +3
Normally of course they would have flown out on a commercial flight- there are none- hence they were effectively stranded,
But we know Mrs K pulls the control springs in the Arg Govt so it will lie- and lie and twist
reality as she always has - but she does need to realise that you cannot pick which bits of the 2016 Agreement she can stick to and which to throw out of the pram. Its ALL or NONE.
She may well soon find unless she changes her tune that there may will be no more cooperation from here on DNA Identification work,
Send a humanitarian flight with the remains of the fallen Argys, they deserve to be buried in Argentina, not some quiet corner of a foreign field that will never be Argentinian.Posted 13 hours ago +2
Succesive Argentine goverments have lied to the Argentine people about anything and everything and yet they foolishly believe the Falkland lies,Posted 15 hours ago +1