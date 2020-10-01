China planning self sufficiency in pork, beef and dairy produce to cut foreign dependency

Bloomberg news agency reports that China, the world's largest producer and consumer of pork in the world, has set a long-term goal to ensure that domestic supply is sufficient to meet 95% of demand.
Likewise with beef exports, the goal is to achieve 85% self-sufficiency, and for dairy produce the goal is for domestic production to cover more than 70% of consumption.
China is currently rebuilding its pork industry. The African swine fever decimated the country’s swineherd in 2018 and the country had to considerably increase imports to meet domestic demand.
As a result of the disease, millions of farmers still fatten less than 500 animals per year. The goal is that 70% of producers reach large-scale capacity by 2025, and 85% will reach it by 2030. It was recently reported that China’s pork reserves are nearing depletion, despite the data is considered a state secret.
