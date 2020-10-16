Argentina wants energy firms to invest US$ 5 billion to boost gas production

Argentina wants energy firms to invest some US$ 5 billion to boost hydrocarbon production and generate jobs in the country's prized Vaca Muerta shale play, as well as to bring in much-needed foreign currency.
The plan unveiled on Thursday aims to substitute natural gas production for imports, savings some US$ 5.6 billion, the government said, while adding new jobs and reversing the months-long decline in output at Vaca Muerta.
The government expects the plan to help increase tax collection by some US$ 2.5 billion and a bump up its fiscal balance.
Argentina, which is bracing for a 12% economic contraction this year, has struggled to capitalize on Vaca Muerta, one of world’s largest reserves of shale oil and gas. In the last year, many international companies slowed investments, concerned about the lack of a clear plan for the energy sector and worsening economic crisis.
The stimulus plan means “working to guarantee the gas that Argentina needs to live and to produce, and stop the thinking that we have to import gas,” Argentine President Alberto Fernández said at an event at Vaca Muerta.
The government has previously indicated that producers will need to commit to sustaining or increasing production at 2020 levels, and will be allowed to increase exports outside of the winter period when domestic gas demand is lower.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Just for your kind info..., Sr. atbaires...Posted 5 hours ago +1
When responding to “El Diego” you are interacting with a Non Argentinean posing as an Argentinean posting real dumb concepts in a faux primitive English..., thus allowing widespread criticism against Argentina and Argies by the Anglos posting in her just to do that...
This sites comment section is ~98% dominated by Anglos trashing Argentina due of its position on the Malvinas / Falklands issue...
Dirk Dikkler is one of those Anglos...
Having said all the above..., I wouldn't shed a tear if they closed Vaca Muerta tomorrow...
Quite the opposite..
Saludos del Chubut...
El Think...
Yeah 5 Billion Dollars for a Country that is Notorious for Not Paying Back Loans, Good Luck with that one and also considering that Most Finance is moving away from Carbon based Fuel and over to Renewable Energy they Might as well Close down the Vaca Muerta Fields.Posted 10 hours ago 0
This very good news and very generous offer for oil companies. Argentina is very good and safe place for investment And make a lot of money for the capitalistas but we must make sure they create the jobs for the people and pay the very high taxes so everybody win win with Argentina oil and not give away too easy Argentina resources. We are rich country but not a stupid countryPosted 7 hours ago 0