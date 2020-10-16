Brazilian exports of animal protein booming, with China the leading client

Shipments of chicken totaled 3.178 million tons between January and September, 1,3% higher than in the same period of 2019, when 3.137million tons were exported

Brazilian exports of chicken, pork, and beef continue to be in high demand in 2020, according to data from the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) and the Brazilian Meat Packers Association (ABRAFRIGO). In September, however, while exports of beef and pork registered a positive performance in relation to the same month of 2019, chicken exports fell 2.3%.

According to ABPA, Brazilian chicken exports (considering all products, between raw and processed) in September totaled 345,000 tons, 2.3% less than in the ninth month of 2019 when 353,200 tons were shipped. In the same comparative period, shipment revenue totaled US$ 479 million in 2020, down 18.4% from the US$ 587.2 million received in September 2019.

In the accumulated result for the year, however, shipments totaled 3.178 million tons between January and September, a number that surpasses by 1.3% the performance registered in the same period of 2019, when 3.137 million tons were shipped. In the same period, the accumulated revenue for this sector reached US$ 4.6 billion, 12.1% less than in the same period of 2019, when revenue reached US$ 5.3 billion.

“The average of exports registered in this second semester is greater than those registered in the same period in 2019, an indication that sales will remain positive. This is without impacting the offer of products to the Brazilian consumer, which also increased this year”, says Ricardo Santin, president of ABPA.

China is the main importer of Brazilian chicken, and their purchases remain high in 2020, with 514,100 tons between January and September (+ 28% in relation to 2019). Other importers include: Libya, with 46,100 tons (+ 79%), Jordan, with 46,200 tons (+ 35%), Russia, with 63,500 tons (+ 47%), Singapore, with 98,400 tons (+ 39%), Vietnam, with 37,300 tons (+ 105%) and South Korea, with 98,500 tons (+ 7%).

In September, chicken was shipped to: South Africa, with 23,000 tons (+ 38% compared to September 2019), Yemen, with 11,000 tons (+ 73%), United Arab Emirates, with 25,900 tons (+ 11%), European Union, with 21,200 tons (+ 15%).

Regarding pork according to ABPA, exports (considering all products, between fresh and processed) totaled 764,900 tons in the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 42.9% over 2019, when 534,900 tons were shipped. The accumulated balance in 2020 exceeds, even, the total exports of last year of 750,000 tons.

The same performance can also be seen in dollar revenue. Between January and September, pork sales in Brazil reached US$ 1.68 billion, 51.9% greater than the January -September 2019 result of US$ 1.103 billion. The accumulated 2020 result is also greater than all the revenue received in 2019 of US $ 1.597 billion.

September sales in the sector totaled 86,500 tons, an increase of 33% over the same period of 2019, when 65,000 tons were sold. In terms of revenue, the sales for the month were up 34%, with US$ 188.5 million in the ninth month of 2020, against US$ 140.5 million in 2019.

Asia continues to be the main market of pork exports in 2020 (January to September). China, the largest importer of Brazilian pork, increased its imports by 133% this year compared to 2019, reaching 376,700 tons. Ranking second, Hong Kong imported 131,600 tons (+ 14%). Singapore, with 41,900 tons (+ 61%) was in third place. Vietnam, meanwhile, increased its imports by 205%, with 32,900 tons shipped in 2020.

“We have good expectations for maintaining this pace over the next few months. The indicators strengthen ABPA’s predictions of reaching a number close to 1 million tons exported in 2020. This is without impacting the supply of produce to the Brazilian consumer”, analyzes Ricardo Santin, president of ABPA.

Finally when it comes to beef, according to ABRAFRIGO, exports in September (fresh and processed) totaled 166,400 tons, up 2% since the same period in 2019, when revenue reached US$ 668.7 million, against US$ 679.8 million the previous year.

Based on data compiled by the Brazilian Secretariat of Foreign Trade (SECEX), the association said that year-to-date exports registered a growth of 10% in relation to 2019 with a total of 1.46 million tons until September. In terms of revenue, the increase on an annual basis is even more significant, showing an increase of 20%, to US$ 6.1 billion

“China remains the main buyer of the Brazilian product,” said the agency, pointing out that the city-state of Hong Kong acquired 839,100 tons. Chinese purchases to date represent 57.4% of the total exported by Brazil, followed by Egypt, with 101,400 tons in 2020, and by Chile, with 60,000 tons.

Russia was the fourth main destination for Brazilian beef with 46,200 tons, while the United States was fifth, importing 40,600 tons, according to the sector association.