China in nine months imported 3,9 million tons of pork and 1,57 million tons of beef

Chinese imports of meat and offal totaled 830,000 tons in September, 63% higher than the volume recorded for the same month last year, based on information from Beijing's customs office.

Pork meat imports reached 380,000 tons, with an increase of 121.6% in the annual comparison because of the problems caused to the local supply by the African swine fever. In the accumulated result for the year, China has already imported 3.29 million tons of pork. China’s beef imports in September increased by 18.9% or 180,000 tons. In nine months of 2020, the country imported 1.57 million tons.

Brazilian food companies BRF and Marfrig Global Foods received the approval of Beijing on October 23 to resume meat exports from the Dourados (MS) and Várzea Grande (MT) units that had been suspended amid concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shipments of chicken from the BRF unit were suspended in July and are expected to resume in the coming days, according to the company.

Marfrig confirmed through the press office that it may resume beef sales to China from its plant located in Várzea Grande, whose exports were banned in June. Some company units in the sector were suspended by the Chinese after outbreaks of coronavirus among employees. However, there is no scientific confirmation that the disease can be transmitted by food.

BRF’s Lajeado (RS) plant is still suspended from shipping to the Chinese market, as are JBS’s Três Passos and Passo Fundo’s units in Rio Grande do Sul.