Mrs Louise de Sousa appointed UK Ambassador to Chile

31st Saturday, October 2020 - 09:00 UTC Full article

Mrs de Sousa will take up her appointment in February 2021.

Mrs Louise de Sousa has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Chile in succession to Mr Jamie Bowden CMG OBE MVO. Mrs de Sousa will take up her appointment in February 2021. She is married to Allan Rivail de Sousa and they have two children.

The last appointment of Ms de Sousa was ambassador in Tunis, 2016/2020. She was also Deputy High Commissioner in Nairobi and in Maputo, 2007/2011 and 2003/2006 respectively.

Ms joined the Foreign Office in 1991, and her experience in South America was as Second Secretary in the British embassy in Brasilia, 1993/1997.

Affairs in the Santiago embassy are currently headed by Ian Duddy, who was ambassador in Uruguay until last August.