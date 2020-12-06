Argentine squid season south of parallel 44 takes off on January 16



Argentine jiggers in the South Atlantic: the 2020 season was considered the best since 2015

The 2021 Argentine squid season. south of parallel 44, takes off next 16 January, according to the country's Fisheries Federal Council, following on the scientific report from Inidep, the national fisheries research and development institute.

The report estimates that starting on the first days of January; the jigger fleet can begin to operate on the Spring Spawning Stock, without not much influence over the South Patagonia Stock.

During this time according to Inidep the spring spawning stock drifts between 44 and 48 degrees South west of meridian 62, and with virtually no coexistence with the South Patagonia stock.

The information comes from catches, biologic samples and a research campaign, which will be reinforced in coming days with a scientific cruise of research vessel, “Victor Angeslecu”.

However the Chamber of Argentine fishing companies, Cepa and the Argentine Chamber of the fishing industry, Caipa had requested the launching date be advanced to January 10. But the Chamber of fishing vessels owners, Capeca and the Chamber of Argentine Jiggers owners, Capa, called for January 17.

Finally the Federal Council decided for January 16. The early start is to try and avoid the resource from migrating outside the Argentine EEZ, where at mile 201, foreign fleets are waiting with their jiggers.

With a total catch of some 145,000 tons of squid, the 2020 season was considered the best since 2015 according to official landing statistics.

In related news the 2020 Argentine shrimp total catch reached some 150,000 tons which was down 22,7% compared to the same period of last year.

According to the Fisheries Under Secretariat, catch peaks were registered in July, 35,528 tons and in August with 29,769 tons, but overall landings were the smallest in the last five years, although shrimp size was considered acceptable.

A total of 267 vessels were involved in this year's shrimp season, dwon from 362 last year. Puerto Madryn with 57,411 tons and Rawson, 46,761 tons received the most landings.