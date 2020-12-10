Quito officially complains statements by Cristina Fernandez questioning democracy in Ecuador

Cristina Fernandez met in Buenos Aires with Ecuadorian citizen Andrés Arauz, who is running instead of former populist president Rafael Correa, indicted on several corruption charges

The Government of Ecuador announced that it has presented a protest note before a statement by Argentina’s Vice-President Cristina Fernández on the alleged obstacles to the candidacy of Andrés Aráuz, the Ecuadorian progressive candidate.

In an official communiqué, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador announced that it “has submitted a formal protest note,” in which it regrets “the untimely statements issued by Madame Vice-President, on the occasion of her meeting with Ecuadorian citizen Andrés Arauz in Buenos Aires.”

In these statements, according to the Foreign Ministry, “democracy in Ecuadorian territory is questioned, which is considered unacceptable intervention in Ecuador’s internal affairs.”

“The Government of Ecuador values the ties of friendship and cooperation it has historically maintained with the Argentine Republic and has the will and interest that it will continue with the Government of President Alberto Fernández, in order to work on those issues that unite us and concern us each other,” it adds in the statement.

Improving the quality of life of both populations, overcoming the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, deepening democracy and peace are, among others, the issues common to the two countries, the Foreign Ministry added.

He also recalled that President Lenín Moreno’s Government respects, “unlike the past, the fundamental values of the rule of law and the autonomy of State powers, typical of an active and healthy democracy.”

He added that the National Electoral Council (CNE) is an “independent body” which, among its functions, directs the election process, guarantees votes and registers and supervises political movements.

On Friday, Argentina’s vice-president backed Ecuadorian candidate Andrés Aráuz, co-member of former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and who has been critical of the current president Lenin Moreno’s management.

“Along with Andrés Aráuz Galarza, until today banned candidate for President of Ecuador for the Union for Hope alliance. Does Lenin Moreno really want the rest of the world to believe that there is democracy in Ecuador?”, posted Fernández de Kirchner on Twitter.

The CNE has delayed the firm qualification of Aráuz’s candidacy due to several complaints from opposition groups trying to avoid his participation in the general elections on February 7.

Aráuz himself said that, for him, there is “a time of risk of Ecuadorian democracy,” as the CNE already banned Rafael Correa’s candidacy as its candidate for vice president and even a secretary of the Presidency of Lenin Moreno has threatened to bring the candidates of the so-called Correíismo to jail.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández himself had already supported Aráuz in a Twitter, saying that “democracy is not built excluding political actors. That is what happens with @ecuarauz in Ecuador, whose registration as a presidential candidate has been delayed without reason.”

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry’s statement on Argentina’s vice-president’s statements have also raised criticism on social networks, where it is questioned whether the Moreno government calls for respect for the country’s internal affairs and, on the other hand, affirms that it will not acknowledged the results of the parliamentary elections in Venezuela, which took place last Sunday.