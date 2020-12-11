Boris Johnson assures he will raise the Falklands' issue at the EU

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised he will raise the matter of the Falklands fishery in the European Union after Labour MP Derek Twigg made representations on behalf of the Islands at Prime Minister’s Question Time on Wednesday.
Mr Twigg, who has visited the Islands in the past, said “Fisheries exports to the European Union account for 40% of the Falkland Islands Gross Domestic Product and up to 60% of the Islands’ revenue – this poses a serious challenge to the Falkland Islands. Will the PM raise this matter when he meets with the President of the European Commission later?”
The Prime Minister responded: “Indeed Mr Speaker and he is right to raise the issue of the Falkland Islands and indeed other crown territories and overseas dependence around the world, whose future trading arrangements must be secured and that is indeed something we have raised and will continue to raise on their behalf and make sure they get the satisfactory assurances that they need.”
Last week MLA Teslyn Barkman said: “With less than a month to go until the UK leaves the EU, we are now asking for an intervention from the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister or Minister for the Overseas Territories and Sustainable Development, with senior leaders within the EU who can effect material change.
“At this late stage, we believe this is the only way in which we can make some significant progress…”
The issue comes on top of the negotiations that the Prime Minister is conducting with Brussels in his willingness to go the “extra mile” for a Brexit trade agreement with the EU. However, he instructed on Thursday his government to prepare for Britain's exit from the EU's single market by the end of this year.
With information from PenguinNews
Johnson has NEVER gone the extra mile or even the extra centimetre to even consider the Falklands or even to get a trade deal.Posted 20 minutes ago 0
Johnson has only one sole aim and that is to get out of the EU with no consideration for the consequences. The recent meetings (including dinner on Wednesday in Brussels) all pointy to that fact.
Right from the very beginning in 2016 when Farage said he wanted no deal (and Johnson was standing close to his shoulder), there has been precious little effort to find a suitable compromise on any or all of the discussion.
Even if a sort of agreement could be found now, it would be so miserable and residual that it would be almost worthless.
If the islanders, FIG and squidillionaires have not based their calculations on no deal; then they have been missing the point. This will be a serious blow to the economy and they need to hope that there is a trade deal with Korea or China to allow more jiggers to fish in future.
Through all of this has the new FI rep in London been knocking on the door of No. 10 to get the case heard?