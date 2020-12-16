Argentina has 1,510,203 Covid-19 positive cases and a death toll of 41,204

Argentina this week recorded 1.5 million cases of coronavirus, making it the ninth country in the world to reach the milestone.

Argentina on Tuesday reported 6,981 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its national tally to 1,510,203, said the Ministry of Health. The ministry also said that 165 more patients died of the disease, raising the nationwide death toll to 41,204.

A total of 1,344,300 patients have recovered, while 124,699 cases remain active, it added.

Buenos Aires Province has registered a total of 641,787 cases and remains the most infected region in the country.

Argentine authorities on Tuesday urged the public to keep up preventive measures against the novel coronavirus, especially during Christmas and New Year holidays.

”While we have auspiciously seen a very important decrease (in cases) throughout the country in recent weeks, we have noticed that for a few days this decline has tended to stabilize,“ Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia warned at a press conference.

”As the holidays (Christmas and New Year) near and vacations are coming ... it is necessary to be more careful, and that is what we are trying to stress, being more careful,” said Gines Gonzalez.