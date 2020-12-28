Falklands fishing companies first reaction to the UK/EU post Brexit agreement

28th Monday, December 2020 - 09:20 UTC Full article

From January first 2021 Falklands seafood products entering the EU will be subject to the Common External Tariff, of between six and eighteen percent

The Falklands Islands Fishing Companies Association have made public a first reaction to the post Brexit agreement announced by the UK and the European Union, in which they assess the impact of the deal which excludes any consideration of exports from the Falklands to the EU:

Accordingly from 1 January 2021 our seafood products entering the EU will be subject to the Common External Tariff, of between six and eighteen percent. There may also be other operational implications for the sector.

The impacts will be felt across the industry immediately and will have an instant impact on the overall profitability of all Falkland Islands Fishing Companies.

It is disappointing and concerning that the UK Government was unable to protect our position in the negotiations, despite the huge effort made over several years by The Falkland Islands Government, and the support of many politicians in Westminster and Brussels.

We are committed to working with The Falkland Islands Government to urgently seek a way forward with the objective of achieving the removal of the tariffs imposed at the earliest opportunity and we look forward to hearing from our government what actions they will be taking to mitigate the impact of this situation on the future prosperity of our industry’

The situation for the Falkland Islands is crucial since fisheries contribute with some 90% of the islands exports sent to the EU, they represent 40% of GDP and some 60% of the treasury's revenue. Besides the next squid season is scheduled to begin in February.

The latest FIFCA release is signed by the Executive Secretary, James Bates.