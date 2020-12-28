Falklands fishing companies first reaction to the UK/EU post Brexit agreement

The Falklands Islands Fishing Companies Association have made public a first reaction to the post Brexit agreement announced by the UK and the European Union, in which they assess the impact of the deal which excludes any consideration of exports from the Falklands to the EU:
Accordingly from 1 January 2021 our seafood products entering the EU will be subject to the Common External Tariff, of between six and eighteen percent. There may also be other operational implications for the sector.
The impacts will be felt across the industry immediately and will have an instant impact on the overall profitability of all Falkland Islands Fishing Companies.
It is disappointing and concerning that the UK Government was unable to protect our position in the negotiations, despite the huge effort made over several years by The Falkland Islands Government, and the support of many politicians in Westminster and Brussels.
We are committed to working with The Falkland Islands Government to urgently seek a way forward with the objective of achieving the removal of the tariffs imposed at the earliest opportunity and we look forward to hearing from our government what actions they will be taking to mitigate the impact of this situation on the future prosperity of our industry’
The situation for the Falkland Islands is crucial since fisheries contribute with some 90% of the islands exports sent to the EU, they represent 40% of GDP and some 60% of the treasury's revenue. Besides the next squid season is scheduled to begin in February.
The latest FIFCA release is signed by the Executive Secretary, James Bates.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Always worth noting and reminding the NarniansPosted 1 day ago +1
'It is a well-established practice, accepted as law that title over natural resources is to follow that over territory: accordingly, the sovereign subject enjoys the exclusive right to dispose of the natural wealth of the area which it exercises sovereignty.' (UN Stockholm Declaration 1972, Principle 21 & UN Rio Declaration 1992, Principle 2, Declarations on the Human Environment).
Good question..., copper...Posted 11 hours ago +1
IMHO..., them Spanish sqidionaires are caught between a hard place and a “Rock”...
1) Them ~15% Spanish Malvinas Squidionaires can't effectively lobby for their continuous sucking (and swalowing) of the little Brutish Loligo at the “Caladero Malvinas”..., whilst the restant ~85% of Spanish Fishionaires are denied to suck them big Brutish knockers at the “Caladero Gran Sol”...
2) “Gran Sol” is a veritable “Hard Place”..., and the “Rock” has soured Brutish-Dago relations since 1704...
3) Stupid though it would be..., if them Spanish Sqidionaires were to follow Malvinas Honourable MLA, Roger Spink's “Auld, Cunning Fish Reflagging Scheme”..., so candidly made public by him..., in here at MercoPress..., some years ago...
Dura Lex Sed Lex...
Carpfish...?
Estimado THINKPosted 6 hours ago +1
Since you refer to Gibralter — I'm very curious what your highly informative option is regarding Ceuta and Melilla.
Also, it would certainly be very illuminating your personal conviction to what really is Argentine irredentism.
I ask from a personal interest due to our countries dispute of the Campo de Hielo Sur (Southern Patigonian Ice Field) and far less to your insignificant pretension to Argentine Antarctica.
Years ago, my first cousin and I locked horns over land titles that lasted for several years before finally a result to my favor. The only persons who really profited were of course, the attorneys. (You see, although I clearly had title to the land, he claimed it was rightfully his, but in-the-end after all the dust and feathers, the court disagreed and rejected his claim.)
I see the current Argentine irredentism resulting in enriching the political fortunes of your political Peronist demigods that use the Falklands as a distraction from your country's miserable economic situation. (Of course, in this case, your own citizens pay the cost while being distracted.)
I certainly would greatly appreciate your very unique analysis of irredentism.
¡Saludos!