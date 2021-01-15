Falklands exempt from UK requirements for pre departure coronavirus testing

Exemptions from the new UK regulations on pre departure Covid-19 testing have been confirmed for the Falklands, St Helena and Ascension Island.

The Falkland Islands has been exempted from new UK regulations regarding pre-departure Covid-19 testing for international travelers to England. The new testing requirements, announced by UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, will be in force from 4 am on January 15.

Exemptions from the new policy have been confirmed for the Falklands, St Helena and Ascension Island.

Lawmaker MLA Ian Hansen, current chair of the Legislative Assembly said: “We’re pleased that this exemption has been granted and understand that the UK government will continue to keep the situation under regular review.

The Falkland Islands Government also continues to regularly review its policies and protocols.”

MLA Leona Roberts gave an update on Covid-19 testing within the Islands this week.

A total of 5,961 swabs have now been taken, 26 of which have not yet been tested. There are three current positives, each discovered through surveillance swabbing. They will not be able to leave until they have quarantined for 14 days and tested negative twice.

The KEMH hospital says it has experienced a significant volume of telephone calls enquiring about the new vaccinations. “Once plans are finalized the hospital will get in touch with people who are eligible for the vaccine,” said MLA Roberts. “In the meantime please do not call KEMH for information or for updates.”

