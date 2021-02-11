Magallanes Region salmon farmers agree on an Ethics Code, first in Chile

The Ethics Code is the first of its kind in the Chilean salmon industry, and its compliance by the companies will be monitored by an “Ethics Committee”

An Ethics Code to guide Chilean fish farms was announced and apparently accepted by the industry, the Salmon Breeders of Magallanes Region Association said in a release.

The document is the first of its kind in the Chilean salmon industry, and its compliance by the different companies will be monitored by an “Ethics Committee” made up of three independent members, following on the guidelines of the approved rules.

The purpose is to promote higher transparency standards, with emphasis in conservation of the environment and respect for the land on the inhabitants of the area with four main principles and ten clear orientations: transparency, risks' assessment and information, prevention and control, responsible reaction, voluntary commitments, relations with the community, social conscience, regulation compliance, free competition and abidance of statutes and union commitments.

“We believe we have a commitment with Magallanes and with economic reactivation that is no much needed by our families”, underlined the general manager of Magallanes Salmon Breeders Association, Cristina Kubota.

She added “that is why our Ethics Code looks to establish a framework to accompany growth of the Magallanes salmon industry with responsible management and performance for the region and its communities”