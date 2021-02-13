Falklands: MPC will begin gradual lifting of restrictions

13th Saturday, February 2021 - 08:20 UTC Full article

Travel to and from MPC is expected to be lifted from February 19

The Government of the Falkland Islands in coordination with BFSAI, and based on medical and public health advice, including restricting access to Mount Pleasant Complex, MPC (*), with the exception of essential travel, consider that the Covid-19 cluster at MPC has been contained.

Thus BFSAI will now pursue a phased reopening process during the period extending to February 19. This will involve a gradual reopening of facilities within the base and, from 19 February, it is intended that restrictions regarding travel to and from the base will be lifted.

More information about Covid-19 and the steps people can take to remain vigilant and themselves safe is available by visiting the government website: www.fig.gov.fk/covid-19.

* MPC includes Mount Pleasant Airfield, Mount Pleasant Head Quarters, RADCON and East Cove Military Ports (Mare Harbour Port), Remote Radar Heads Alice, Byron, Kent and Fox Bay Remote Refuelling site.