Covid-19: Argentina's death toll reached 50,327 on Monday

16th Tuesday, February 2021 - 07:34 UTC Full article

Argentina's Health Ministry on Monday said 91 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours have raised the country's total death toll to 50,327. According to the ministry, tests have detected 3,259 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the nationwide count to 2,029,057.

As the two-day Carnival holiday began Monday, the country mourned the death from COVID-19 of two prominent sports figures in Argentina: 71-year-old former world champion soccer player Leopoldo Jacinto Luque and 57-year-old renowned race car builder and racing coach Alberto Canapino.

The national vaccination campaign, which began on Dec. 29, will see a new shipment of 400,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccine doses arriving on Saturday, and expect the arrival on Wednesday of 580,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, a version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Argentina will remain lockdown measures till Feb. 28 to curb the spread of the virus.