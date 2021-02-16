Covid-19: Argentina's death toll reached 50,327 on Monday

Argentina's Health Ministry on Monday said 91 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours have raised the country's total death toll to 50,327. According to the ministry, tests have detected 3,259 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the nationwide count to 2,029,057.
As the two-day Carnival holiday began Monday, the country mourned the death from COVID-19 of two prominent sports figures in Argentina: 71-year-old former world champion soccer player Leopoldo Jacinto Luque and 57-year-old renowned race car builder and racing coach Alberto Canapino.
The national vaccination campaign, which began on Dec. 29, will see a new shipment of 400,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccine doses arriving on Saturday, and expect the arrival on Wednesday of 580,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, a version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India.
Argentina will remain lockdown measures till Feb. 28 to curb the spread of the virus.
Think- Do you know what the national target dates are for the vaccine as regards age groups and finally everyone? - well all adults I guess same as in most other countries. Appreciate a big country to cover.Posted 16 hours ago 0
Mr. Timlander1...Posted 15 hours ago 0
I know as much as you will if you choose to read the “Plan Estrategico” PDF on the attached link...:
https://www.argentina.gob.ar/coronavirus/vacuna
Argentina is..., like most of the world..., strugling...
In my humble opinion..., we were faring quite well until the end of May 2020.., when the current opposition parties..., worried about the growing popularity of the Peronists..., began to agitate for mass gatherings in protest of “Facemask Dictatorship”..., “The World's longest Quarentine”..., etc..., etc..., etc...
Nature went its way..., contagion exploded..., we are where we are... :-(
You folks better keep listening to Beccy's Covid19 advice.., if you don't want to be the South Atlantic Gibraltar...
Take care...
Thankyou Think,Posted 12 hours ago 0
Seems there is indeed a plan, no fixed target date but there is a hell of a lot of vaccine needed - good to see teachers are classes as a group - daft not to do them early on as schools need to be open when and where safely possible but kids get and carry Covid often with no or very mild symptoms- but if they pass it on to teachers = no staff as islolating/sick - and thus no schools!
Yre our Beccy does a cracking job and we have just been Damn lucky, and a few not happy with some of the travel restrictions - but better alive than possibly not say !,
Yes Argentina did indeed seem to have it under a lid initially and was holding it.
Stay Safe You and Yours.