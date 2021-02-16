Covid-19 “clean” and £210 travel test package for Falklands' travellers flying to England

16th Tuesday, February 2021 - 08:25 UTC Full article

Before leaving for England, passengers must book and pay for a ‘travel test package’

The Falkland Islands government has informed of the new requirements for people travelling to England. In effect, as part of its response to Covid-19, the UK government has announced new testing requirements for people travelling to England from outside the Common Travel Area.

These include, Everyone arriving must quarantine for ten days on arrival; Before leaving to travel to England, passengers must book and pay for a ‘travel test package’, “which will provide you with Covid-19 tests to be taken on or before day two and on or after day eight of quarantine,” FIG said.

The tests cost £210 and must be booked online.

Travellers will not be able to leave quarantine until they have received a negative result from the day eight test and have quarantined for 10 days. “If you do not take the tests, it could result in a penalty of up to £2,000,” FIG warned in a press statement. Anyone who tests positive for either test must quarantine for a further ten days from the day that the test was taken.

Further information is available from the UK government’s website.