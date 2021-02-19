Former Colombian leaders confess war crimes and crimes against humanity

The former commanders were accused of other war crimes connected with the treatment of kidnap victims, including murder and torture, among others.

During the 50-year war with the state, the demobilized Colombian FARC guerrillas committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, former commanders from the group accepted on Thursday in a transitional justice court.

The ruling in January by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) was the first time the JEP attributed criminal responsibility for hostage-taking to former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

”We recognize that during (the conflict) actions and conduct punishable in the eyes of international humanitarian law took place. Actions and conducts that have been individually and collectively recognized by the JEP, society in general, and in activities with victims,” a statement signed by six of the former rebel commanders and published on Twitter said.

The FARC used kidnappings for ransom to fund their war, while captured military or government personnel were used to pressure authorities into releasing jailed rebels, the JEP, created under the 2016 peace deal between the government and the rebels, said last month.

By accepting the accusations, the former commanders could face restrictions on their freedoms for five to eight years. If they had rejected them, the commanders would have faced up to 20 years in prison, per the terms of the peace deal.

The signatories were former top leader Rodrigo Londono - known best by his nom de guerre Timochenko - Jaime Alberto Parra, Pablo Catatumbo, Pastor Alape, Julian Gallo and Rodrigo Grande.

The JEP can also prosecute military leaders for allegations of war crimes, in addition to the cases it handles related to former FARC members.

Colombia's conflict, which also includes former right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels, has killed 260,000 people and displaced millions.

