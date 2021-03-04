White House financial support for Merck and Johnson & Johnson to speed vaccine production

J&J was contracted to deliver 200 million doses to the federal government by the end of May and roughly a billion doses globally by end-2021. Photo: Getty Images

White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt told reporters on Tuesday that the federal government is planning to spend US$100 million to help the joint partnership between Merck & Co and rival Johnson & Johnson accelerate vaccine production.

The infusion will help J&J ramp up production of its one-shot vaccine, Slavitt said.

J&J was contracted to deliver 200 million doses to the federal government by the end of May and roughly a billion doses globally by end-2021.

Over time, we believe Merck will be able to double the capacity of Johnson & Johnson,” Slavitt said.

Biden anticipated on Tuesday that the United States will have enough vaccine supply to inoculate all adults by May.

J&J, Pfizer, and Moderna are contracted to deliver 700 million doses by mid-year between them.