Chinese foreign trade booming in the first two months of 2021

10th Wednesday, March 2021 - 08:49 UTC Full article

In February alone, China's foreign trade totaled 2.42 trillion Yuan, climbing 57% from a year ago, the GAC said.

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 32.2% year on year to 5.44 trillion Yuan (some US$ 838.16 billion) in the first two months of 2021, sustaining growth momentum in previous months, official data showed. Exports jumped 50.1% while imports rose 14.5% in Yuan terms, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

China saw double-digit growth in foreign trade volumes with major trading partners in the Jan.-Feb. period. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations remained China's largest trading partner during the period, with the combined trade volume rising 32.9% year on year.

Other major trading partners such as the European Union, the United States and Japan saw trade volumes with China surge 39.8%, 69.6% and 27.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, China's foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road amounted to 1.62 trillion Yuan in the first two months, up 23.9% year on year. Imports and exports by private businesses stood at 2.57 trillion Yuan during the same period, rising 49.5% year on year and accounting for 47.2% of the country's total.