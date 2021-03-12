Brazilian record pork exports in first two months; China the main market

In the first two months, Brazilian pork exports reached 144,200 tons, 6.12% higher year to year, when 135,900 tons were exported

Brazilian pork exports (fresh and processed) recorded a 20.3% increase in February, totaling 81,100 tons compared to 67,400 tons registered in the same period in 2020. Revenues from sales in February totaled US$ 185.7 million, 19.9% ​​higher than the second month of 2020 when sales reached US$ 154.9 million.

In the first two months, Brazilian pork exports reached 144,200 tons, 6.12% higher year to year, when 135,900 tons were exported. Revenue for the first two months of 2021 totaled US$ 332.3 million, 4.1% higher than in 2020, US$ 319.1 million.

“The international scenario remains highly demanding for Brazilian pork. This, however, has not affected the internal offer of these products, which adjusted”, evaluates Ricardo Santin, president of ABPA, Brazilian animal-protein association.

The main market was China, 41,600 tons in February, 34% more than that recorded in the same period in 2020. Also noteworthy in February were sales to Chile, 4,500 tons (+73, 5%), Angola, 3,400 tons (+ 7.4%), Singapore, 3,300 tons (+ 43.8%) and Argentina, 2,000 tons (+ 15%).

“In addition to the high demand of Asian markets, this month we had a considerable increase in sales within South America, with a positive balance in practically all destinations in the region”, evaluates Luís Rua, director of markets at ABPA.

In the survey by state, Santa Catarina continues as the main exporter, with 40,700 tons shipped in February (+ 16.3% in relation to February 2020). Second, Rio Grande do Sul, 21,300 tons (+ 30%). In third place, Paraná shipped 11,300 tons (+ 22.4%).

Brazilian exports of chicken meat (natural and processed) totaled 348,800 tons in February, 0.1% higher compared to the same period last year, 348,400 tons exported. Sales revenue in the second month of the year reached US$ 521.7 million, 5.8% less than in the same period last year, with US$ 553.8 million.

In the first two months, international sales in the sector reached 640,400 tons, 4.7% less than in the same period in 2020, with 672,700 tons. The trade balance in the first two months of the year reached US $ 956.1 million, 11.7% lower than that registered in the previous year of US$ 1.082 billion.

“The steady exports to traditional markets in the Middle East and Europe allowed us to repeat in 2021 the good result achieved in the second month of last year, indicating a positive pace in international sales,” says Ricardo Santin, president of ABPA.

The main highlight of the month was sales to Saudi Arabia, which increased its imports by 19.5% in February, with 43,800 tons. Exports of 29,000 tons to South Africa (+ 36.4%), 9,000 tons to Libya (+ 8.6%), 8,900 tons to Philippines ( + 10.8%), and 7,900 tons to the United Kingdom (+ 15.1%).

The main exporting state Paraná, shipped 137,800 tons in February, 0.82% more than that recorded in the same period in 2020. In second position, Santa Catarina exported 80,800 tons (-8.12%). Third, Rio Grande do Sul shipped 53,100 tons (-0.64%).