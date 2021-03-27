Biden invites Alberto Fernández to virtual Summit on Climate Change

The Democrat Biden wants to hear “other voices.”

United States President Joseph Biden has invited his Argentine colleague Alberto Fernández to take part in a virtual summit on climate change to take place between April 22 (Earth Day) and 23, it was announced.

Some 40 world leaders have been invited to this meeting marking the return of Washington to the front line of the fight against climate change, after the Donald Trump administration withdrew from the Paris Agreement. Among the most prominent world leaders to receive similar letters were Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

In Biden's own words, the meeting will “bring together the leaders of the world's major economies and other vital partners for an urgent and open dialogue on ways to strengthen our collective efforts to confront the climate crisis.”

The US President also explained that the “Summit will reconvene the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together the 17 countries responsible for nearly 80 percent of global emissions to seek common ground on climate solutions.”

Biden also pointed out he was inviting heads of additional countries who are demonstrating strong climate leadership“ so as to ”include other voices.”

The virtual summit is a preparation for the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this coming November.