Argentine President Fernández turns 62, tests positive for Covid-19

3rd Saturday, April 2021 - 03:47 UTC

“I am physically well,” said Fernández in the last hour of his 62nd birthday, in the photo with his Minister of Economy Martin Guzman during a paddle tenis match. (Pic M_Guzman Twitter)

Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced late on this Good Friday that he had been tested positive for covid-19 as he was rounding up his 62nd birthday's celebrations.

“I wanted to tell you that at the end of today, after presenting a fever record of 37.3 and a slight headache, I undertook an antigen test which was positive,” the president posted on Twitter. “Although we are awaiting confirmation through the PCR test, I am already isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of my personal doctor,” he added.

Fernández went on: “I have contacted the people I've met within the last 48 hours to assess whether they constitute close contact to [have them] go isolated.”

The president also explained that “for everyone's information I am physically well and, although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits. I am grateful from my soul for the many expressions of affection that you have given me today, remembering my birth.”

He than warned that “we must be very attentive” and asked people to follow the current recommendations. “It is clear that the pandemic is not over and we must continue to take care of ourselves

Earlier Friday, Economy Minister Martín Guzmán had stirred the news by attaching a private picture of him and Fernández after a paddle tennis match in his public ”happy birthday“ message: ”Thank you for giving everything, day by day, to build an Argentina in which the people live better. And thank you for your respectful, humble leadership and with that human quality that makes you a special president. ”

Deputy Fernanda Vallejos of the ruling Frente de Todos party said: “May God and the people enlighten you, Mr. President. (...) But our people deserve the best. I hope that, in the embrace with these people, you will find the strength to fight this battle.” #AlbertoCumple (Alberto delivers).

Since his presidential candidacy was announced in 2019, Alberto Fernández has been said to have a lung condition for years, which might add to his present health hardships. But no official corroboration about this rumour has been made available so far.