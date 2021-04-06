Boris Johnson hints covid-19 vaccine passport likely also for domestic use

There are practical and medical issues still to be resolved before approving the use of the covid-19 certificate, said Johnson.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Monday acknowledged he entertained the idea of “the potential use of Covid-19 certificates” to access sporting and cultural events. “But people are not going to be asked to show the certificate to go to the shops or to enter the pub's garden,” said Johnson, who faces a rebellion of more than 70 voiceful MPs against the so-called “Covid passport”.

“The idea of using the vaccination status for international travel is something that all countries are contemplating and that we need to address,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, there will be three ways to achieve such a certification:

1) Demonstrate that the two doses of the vaccine have been received

2) Have a recent negative PCR result

3) Prove medically that immunity has been acquired after contracting the virus

Johnson has nonetheless admitted that his government would not seek a system that is “discriminatory” against people who have not been able to be vaccinated, such as pregnant women or those who cannot do it for medical reasons.

He also underscored that “there are practical and medical issues” that must be resolved before approving the use of the “covid certificate,” which shall by no means occur before the last phase of the deconfinement, scheduled for June 21.

Plans for the implementation of the covid-19 vaccination passport are reportedly under study since last December. The measure would possibly require the use of the application of the National Health System (NHS) to obtain a QR code on the mobile phone that would give access to public events.

Johnson did not elaborate on the system and encouraged his compatriots to attend the appointment for the second dose of the vaccine. To date, 31.6 million Britons have received the first dose and 5.4 million have received both, with the goal of reaching 12 million by the end of April.

Johnson also announced that all Britons will be entitled to two antigen tests a week for free. “It is a system that tries not to be too oppressive, but it can help us during the next phases of the deconfinement,” added Johnson, who confirmed that non-essential stores, hair salons and gyms will be able to reopen as planned on April 12.

Johnson was also “hopeful” with the partial lifting of international travel restrictions effective May 17, but went no further as to the details about the new tricolor system - green, amber, red – which shall apply to foreign destinations.

It is speculated that visitors from most European countries will have to go through quarantine this summer due to low levels of vaccination and high rates of coronavirus infection, while Israel, the United States or the United Arab Emirates are likely to be granted “green” status, together with Gibraltar, Malta and Cyprus, but travelers would still be required a PCR test 72 hours before boarding for the UK.