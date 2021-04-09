Falkland Islands mourn the loss of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

9th Friday, April 2021

Prince Philip being welcomed on the Public Jetty on his arrival at Stanley 1957. (Courtesy of British Antarctic Survey Archives)

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) announced in a statement “with deep sadness” that the FIG “has today learned of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” In tribute to the Prince, the Falklands will stage a 21-gun salute on Saturday at noon, followed by a short parade, FIG announced.

“During his decades of public duty, the Falkland Islands was pleased to twice welcome the Duke of Edinburgh to our shores in 1957 and 1991. On both occasions, Islanders were struck by his genuine interest in our people, our home and our history,” the statement says.

Falklands' Governor, Nigel Phillips CBE, said: “All in the Falkland Islands would like to extend their sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the whole Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke dedicated himself to public service; his contribution has positively touched the lives of so many. Those of us who had the privilege to meet him recall his humour and keen interest. His loss is deeply felt across our Islands community and among the men and women of British Forces South Atlantic Islands.”

On the other hand, MLA Mark Pollard, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, expressed: “On behalf of the people of the Falkland Islands, we wish to express our heartfelt sympathies for Her Majesty the Queen and the wider Royal family at this sorrowful time. We have a deep and lasting affection for the Duke of Edinburgh, who wholeheartedly engaged with our community – young and old – during his time in the Islands. Whether trout fishing in Chartres or taking part in our Boxing Day horse races, his enthusiasm for our traditions and way of life is something that has positively impacted on generations of Falkland Islanders and will never be forgotten.”

As the Queen’s consort of 73 years, his low-key and steadfast approach to his military career and to public service served to strengthen relations between nations around the world, providing stability and unity across almost a century of change and uncertainty.

As the first President of the World Wildlife Fund-UK, his support for environmental causes and the natural world was evident throughout his life. This was reflected in his poetic remarks on arriving into Stanley, Falkland Islands, aboard the Royal Yacht Britannica: “It was a lovely, clear sunny day with a sparkling, vivid blue sea against black rocks, dark brown seaweed and almost white sandy beaches, with a background of gently rolling grass and heather covered hills.”

