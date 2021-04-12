Argentine Government to discuss further restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

12th Monday, April 2021 - 10:20 UTC Full article

Cafiero and Vizzotti are meeting with experts Monday to discuss additional anti-covid restrictions

Argentina's Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero and Health Minister Carla Vizzotti are to hold a meeting Monday to discuss additional measures as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic seems increasingly out of control.

Taking part in that virtual encounter at 6 pm shall be epidemiologists, sociologists, paediatricians and psychologists, among other specialists, it was announced.

Meanwhile, President Alberto Fernández is monitoring the situation from the Olivos Residence, since he has tested positive for covid-19. The President “continues to evolve favourably” from his coronavirus picture, “with vital signs within normal parameters,” The Presidential Surgeon's Office said in a statement. If everything goes as planned, Fernández will be discharged by his doctors Tuesday to resume his on-site duties.

On Sunday Argentina recorded 15,262 new covid-19 cases and 132 deaths. Things are reported to be getting worse by the hour in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area and other densely populated parts of the Province of Buenos Aires.

However, the federal authorities have pledged to seek a consensus with every jurisdiction involved and suspending on-site classes is reportedly not on the agenda at this point.

Last week, Argentina extended the closure of its borders until April 30 with flights to and from the United Kingdom, Chile, Brazil and Mexico banned. Foreign nationals for leisure purposes are not allowed in, which in fact has been in force since December 25. A curfew between midnight 0 and 6 am is also in force for all those who are not considered essential.

Also, last week restrictions for lorry drivers and crews from ships and air carriers were deepened. Foreign citizens arriving by land are required to submit a negative covid test carried out within 72 hours before entering the country, while Argentine nationals shall also need to carry out antigen testing. Meanwhile, for maritime navigation, foreigners must remain on board. Again, Argentine citizens must undergo an antigen test within 72 hours before entry, whereas for air transport, foreigners must move under bubble mode in the country and comply with health protocols, while Argentines will have to perform antigen tests at least every 15 days.

Casa Rosada sources quoted by local media admitted there is a delicate political situation ahead. Because people who are out of business and need to bring home some money and food are not likely to sit quietly and starve so as not to be killed by a virus. Or even by curfew enforcement agents. “Whatever happens is up to Alberto,” they say.

Following the death of journalist Mauro Viale just days after getting the vaccine, it remains to be seen whether people will be so willing to volunteer for the shot, despite President Fernández' announcement that the immunizing campaign was to speed up before the end of the month.

Shipments of the Russian Sputnik V and the highly controversial AstraZeneca vaccines, together with two million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm are due in the country soon, according to health authorities.