Argentine Transport Minister Meoni dies in car crash aged 56

24th Saturday, April 2021 - 09:40 UTC Full article

Meoni himself had reported about his workday in Rosario on Twitter

Argentina's Transport Minister Mario Meoni died Friday evening in a car crash en route to his hometown of Junín in the province of Buenos Aires, it was reported.

Meoni, a former mayor of Junín, was at the wheel of a Ministry's Ford Mondeo car which overturned near San Andrés de Giles on National Route 7, according to a local TV station. He was travelling alone.

Hours before, Meoni had taken part in a Cabinet meeting with President Alberto Fernández and other fellow ministers in Rosario, in the province of Santa Fe, which was a routine encounter along the lines of the “alternative capitals” program.

Meoni himself had reported about his workday on Twitter: “Today we accompany the president @alferdez at the third meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Rosario, Santa Fe. There, next to Governor

@omarperotti we signed agreements to carry out 6 necessary works in the province with a national investment of $ 918,639,458.”

Hoy acompañamos al presidente @alferdez en la tercera reunión del Gabinete Federal en Rosario, Santa Fe.



Allí, junto al gobernador @omarperotti firmamos convenios para realizar 6 obras necesarias en la provincia con una inversión nacional de $918.639.458.#CapitalesAlternas pic.twitter.com/gDZjFY6hnW — Mario Meoni (@mariomeoni) April 23, 2021

“I was born in Ascención, a town very close to Junín on January 22, 1965. Despite being a family entirely from Junín, for work reasons of my father, I was there until I was 6 years old. Then we came and never left again, my dear Junín,” wrote Meoni on his website.

Upon hearing the news, President Fernández posted on Twitter: “With great sadness, I received the ungrateful news of the death of @mariomeoni, Minister of Transportation of our Government. With him, we lose a thorough, tireless and honest politician. An exemplary official. With sincere regret, I accompany those who, like me, have loved and respected him.”

Also on Twitter, Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero posted: “Immense sadness for the death of Mario Meoni. A great guy. Great colleague, enormously committed to his task at the head of the Ministry of Transport. Deeply moved by this painful news, we accompany his family and his beloved town of Junín.”

But also leaders from the opposition had words of praise for Meoni: Former Governor of Buenos Aires María Eugenia Vidal wrote that “The death of Mario Meoni is sad news. My condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Jorge Macri, mayor of Vicente López and blood and political relative of former President Mauricio Macri was also touched: “Great sorrow for the death of Mario Meoni. A great man has left us. Dedicated, passionate, a good person and a better father. I want to remember him like that, working together. I embrace his family and close friends of him.”

Also expressing his feelings was Buenos Aires City Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “I am very sorry for the death of Mario Meoni, Minister of Transport of the Nation. My condolences to his family and loved ones dear ones in this terrible moment.”