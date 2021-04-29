Falkland Islands Defence Force: New motto approved

A reception was held at Government House last night to celebrate the formal approval of a new motto for the Falkland Islands Defence Force (FIDF).

At the event, attended by current and former members of the FIDF, along with invited guests, His Excellency the Governor, Nigel Phillips CBE, announced that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, had approved the motto “Faithful in Defence”.

This follows the recent centenary of the FIDF in December 2020 and is in recognition of the force’s long-standing service and commitment for over 100 years.

The wording for the motto was originally inscribed in Latin on the flagstaff presented with the FIDF colours by the people of Hull to the FIDF in 1943; this was later followed by a further presentation when the FIDF was awarded with replacement colours by Baroness Thatcher in 1992 after the original colours were stolen during 1982.

The words will now be used as an official unit motto however, the FIDF cap badge will remain unchanged.

The Falkland Islands Defence Force is a modern well-equipped military force, funded by the Falkland Islands Government. Members are part time volunteers who train to UK standards and work closely alongside British Forces South Atlantic Islands to contribute to the safety and security of the Islands.