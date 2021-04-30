Ford increases output in Argentina, hires more workers

30th Friday, April 2021 - 08:30 UTC Full article

The Ford Ranger truck is exported laregly to other Latin American countries

Despite all pandemic-related setbacks, Ford's carmaking plant in Pacheco, 30 kilometres northwest of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) in Argentina, has increased its output of the Ranger model, for which 256 new personnel has been hired, it was reported.

The Ranger truck, of which 70% is to be exported to Latin American markets, is said to be in high demand. Daily production now has reached 286 units, 30% above pre-pandemic levels

In 2020, the company already hired 323 workers for the development and production of the Ranger, the carmaker reported as an investment plan worth the US $ 580 million is underway, which also involves the production of auto parts and the Rangers' new generation by 2023.

Given the growing demand for Ranger, during 2020 Ford had already implemented a second production shift.