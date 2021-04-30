Paraguay finds new markets for meat and plastic products

Paraguay has exported US $ 426,223 worth of meat, plastic and aluminium to new markets in the region and Europe in the first quarter of 2021, it was reported Thursday.

Paraguay's National Director of the Import and Export Network (Rediex), Estefanía Laterza, explained that Covid-19 restrictions have increased food consumption worldwide, hence, for the first time, different cuts of pork will be marketed to Uruguay.

“The COVID pandemic strengthened our exports with an increase in non-traditional products and previously unexplored markets. During March 2021, about four new markets were obtained for the exports of products originating in Paraguay, with an initial export value of US $ 426,223,” Laterza said in a TV interview.

She also pointed out that giblets (guts, bladders and stomachs) and omass (parts of the bovine digestive system) had also found a new market in Montenegro.

Laterza also highlighted that for the first time Paraguay has exported solid aluminium bars to Chile in addition to brooms and brushes to Brazil.

”The pandemic strengthened our exports with an increase in non-traditional products and previously unexplored markets. Today national production is synonymous with pride and improvement. Paraguay can be a protagonist in the production of food for the world during Covid-19 and the post-pandemic,'' she underlined.