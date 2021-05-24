Conmebol delegation to visit Argentina regarding new Copa America venues

24th Monday, May 2021 - 09:00 UTC Full article

Estudiantes de La Plata's new stadium was opened in 2019.

Following its decision to reschedule the 15 Copa America matches which were due to be played in Colombia, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) will be inspecting two Argentine stadiums Monday to choose the new venues.

Conmebol officials will be visiting the two newest stadiums in the city of La Plata, the capital of the province of Buenos Aires: the so-called Estadio Único and that of Estudiantes de La Plata.

Colombia was to co-host the tournament starting next month with Argentina but given the political unrest in that country, it was decided to look for other, more quiet venues. And Argentine President Alberto Fernández had announced his country would be willing to organize the tournament all by itself should Conmebol so required).

The Conmebol delegation is due in La Plata Monday. In light of the absence of crowds owing to the coronavirus pandemic, capacity is not the organizers' main concern. Press facilities, internet access and accommodations for players and officials are, which is why the Estudiantes de La Plata stadium, which opened on November 9, 2019, is a likely candidate.

The Estadio Único has already hosted Copa America games in 2011 and it was also due to be the venue of four matches had the tournament not been postponed due to the pandemic in 2020. But with fewer teams participating following the withdrawal of the usual “guests,” the Copa America will be limited to the usual 10 South American squads.

Should either stadium be approved by Conmebol, it would be up to the La Plata City Hall and to the Province of Buenos Aires to have a say on the issue.

On Saturday, May 22, the federations of Ecuador, Venezuela and Chile have also offered to co-organize the event.

The opening match of the tournament on June 13 is scheduled for the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires between Argentina and Chile. But for that, it is believed that Argentina should bring down the number of coronavirus cases and not extend the current full lockdown which ends June 11. Otherwise, foreign players or even Argentine players living abroad would be asked to travel to a dangerous place regarding their health.

In addition to La Plata, Argentina is also considering four other stadiums to organize the entire Copa América: one in San Juan, Vélez Sarsfield's (in Buenos Aires and already a venue during the 1978 World Cup), and the two stadiums in Avellaneda Independiente and Racing Club, just outside the City of Buenos Aires and which are a few blocks away from one another.