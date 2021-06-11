Uruguayan Minister Falero recovering well after tumor surgery

11th Friday, June 2021 - 08:30 UTC Full article

Falero also had a shoulder injury after a fall, for which he also underwent surgery earlier this week.

Uruguay's Transport Minister José Luis Falero underwent a surgical procedure Thursday to have a tumour next to one of his eyes removed, it was reported.

According to medical sources, the operation lasted for over five hours but everything went well, the result was successful and now the evolution must be awaited.

A medical report quoted by the Montevideo daily El País, Falero “had an intracranial lesion associated with the membrane that covers the brain, but it did not involve the nervous tissue at all. without problems and major inconveniences. He already woke up, he is recovering from anaesthesia and then he will be transferred to ICU for better control and we will see the evolution, but in principle, everything went as expected”.

The medical report also pointed out that “the patient is lucid, without neurological deficits, stable in the cardiovascular, achieving the total removal of a Meningioma located on the roof of the left orbit,” and “there were no anaesthetic-surgical complications.”

Falero suffered a seizure last Tuesday due to what was determined to be a cerebral meningioma, that is, a tumour that arises from the meninges, the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. This tumour, which is the most common of those that form in the head, can compress or press the brain, nerves and adjacent vessels.

During that seizure, the minister also had a shoulder injury after a fall, for which he also underwent surgery earlier this week.