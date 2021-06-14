Chilean dictatorship murderer arrested in Argentina

Klug Rivera had a red notice from Interpol for his arrest for crimes against humanity

The Government of Argentina this weekend arrested Chilean fugitive Walter Klug Rivera, who was wanted for human rights violations during the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

Klug Rivera had entered the country earlier this month on a German passport and was followed by law enforcement agents until his apprehension.

The Argentine government has decided to expel Klug Rivera, who is sought for the killing of 23 people and other crimes against humanity during the Pinochet regime, Interior Minister Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro announced Sunday.

“We have ordered the expulsion of the Chilean citizen Walter Klug Rivera, who entered Argentina illegally escaping from the justice of his country, where he is accused of the qualified homicide of 23 people during the Pinochet dictatorship,” wrote De Pedro on Twitter.

He added that “Klug Rivera also has a red notice from Interpol for his arrest for crimes against humanity.”

The minister stressed that “with this measure, the Argentine Republic reaffirms its commitment to the full exercise of Human Rights, justice and international order.”

After the 1973 coup in Chile, led by Pinochet, Klug Rivera, who was then a 23-year-old lieutenant, organized a detention and torture camp in the stables of the Mountain Infantry Regiment No. 3 in Los Angeles.

Survivors of that camp have described Klug as “particularly brutal and sadistic.” According to various organizations, most of the 100 disappeared from the Biobío region passed through that camp,” it was reported.