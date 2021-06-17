Uruguay's GACH comes to an end

Uruguay's Group of Honorary Advisers to the Presidency in matters regarding the anti-covid-19 fight, known as GACH was dissolved Wednesday after a meeting with President Luis Lacalle Pou at the Executive Tower in Montevideo.

“The group has completed 14 months, we are closing the activity at this time and the announcements will be made by [Presidential spokesman] Aparicio Ponce de León,” said GACH Chief Coordinator Rafael Radi after the meeting Wednesday evening.

”At today's meeting, the end of this stage of relations with the GACH was established,“ Ponce de León said. He added that an act of public recognition was to be held.

Radi made his announcement after a meeting with Lacalle Pou, along with the other two GACH coordinators, Henry Cohen and Fernando Paganini.

“Today was the last day,” Ponce de León underlined. As Lacalle Pou announced days ago, there will be a kind of ”red telephone“ between the parties to clear up specific doubts that may arise. ”The closure of the group's work was agreed between both parties,“ the spokesman added.

”We are closing,” Radi announced to journalists as Cohen thanked the press after over a year of daily interaction. During the time of its existence, the GACH produced 85 documents.

