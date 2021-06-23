Mapuche flag hoisted at Argentine university in Patagonia

The Argentina's National University of Comahue in Neuquén has hoisted the “Wenufoye”, the Mapuche national symbol during the “Wiñoy Xipantu” festivities, a celebration according to indigenous traditions for the beginning of a new year.

Members of the Mapuche community, along with teachers and students from the National University of Comahue (UNCo) carried out this Tuesday morning the raising of the Mapuche flag at the Neuquén City campus.

“We raise our national symbol, Wenufoye, and we warmly appreciate the gesture of fellow students, teachers, friends of the struggle and authorities by joining us in this act of Mapuche sovereignty,” Mapuche leaders of the group “Kizu Iñciñ group said.

The Mapuche group also demonstrated “for our dead yesterday and today, for the freedom of the Mapuche political prisoners, for the triumph of rural community struggles, for the awakening of Mapuche consciousness that lives and is massive in the cities, for the organization of the Mapuches wherever they are, and so that once and for all we say enough to the humiliations of various kinds to which we are subjected every day.”

In addition, ”Kizu Iñciñ“ held on Tuesday at 19 a virtual meeting ”Between Interculturality and Self-determination What university for Wajmapu?” (territory) with a panel of university exhibitors from Barcelona, Spain, Chile, Chubut and the UNCo.

This is the second consecutive year that the local Mapuches were not able to celebrate the “Wiñoy Xipantu” outdoors, as is customary in the communities throughout the province, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the Mapuche Confederation of Neuquén called for celebrations to be held at their homes next to the rehue (altar used in Mapuche ceremonies) in their patios.