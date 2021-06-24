Peru's Elections Jury finds 10 of Fujimori's appeals to be unfounded

24th Thursday, June 2021

Keiko Fujimori is losing support as her appeals fail to succeed

Peru's National Elections Jury (JNE) found on appeal that 10 of the objections raised by presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of Fuerza Popular were unfounded.

Fujimori lost June 6's presidential runoff to leftwing contestant Pedro Castillo by some 44,000 votes, a gap so narrow that the legal disqualification of the results at a few polling stations could overturn the outcome. Hence, Castillo has not yet been declared the winner for as long as requests for annulment are being dealt with.

With the dissenting vote of Luis Arce Córdova, the JNE ruled that the alleged forgery of signatures or favouring either candidate had not been proved in the first 10 filings by Fuerza Popular.

The JNE thus upheld previous decisions from the Special Electoral Juries (JEE).

While Fujimori's party insists on “irregular” actions and does not yet acknowledge the results issued by the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), more and more political leaders in Peru are beginning to urge the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori -now serving prison time for human rights violations- to stop “playing Trump” about the former US President who never conceded victory to his successor Joseph Biden.

The JNE also agreed to send Popular Force expert reports to the Office of the Prosecutor, where some were presented on a date other than the filing of the appeals. However, other appeals are still pending.