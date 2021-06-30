Yet another setback for Keiko Fujimori's legal effort to become President of Peru

Peru still needs to know who will become President in late July

Peru's National Elections Jury (JNE) Tuesday found seven additional appeals from conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori against the outcome of June 6's presidential elections to be unfounded.

In a plenum ruling, the JNE turned down the requests for the annulment of polling stations filed by Fujimori's Fuerza Popular party.

Chief JNE Justice Jorge Luis Salas Arenas and Judges Jorge Rodríguez Vélez and Jovián Sanjinez Salazar cast their concurring votes to reach a majority decision regarding polling stations at Huancavelica, Moyobamba and Arequipa.

The JNE had planned to examine eight filings during a public hearing but one was dropped because it had not been filed by Fuerza Popular's top legal advisor Milagros Takayama.

The JNE had also turned down another ten appeals on Monday, three of them unanimously and seven by a majority vote.

Peru is still uncertain of who the next President will be after the leftwing candidate Pedro Castillo of Peru Libre edged Fujimori 50.12% of the votes against Fujimori's 49.87%.

As days go by and the JNE keeps rejecting her appeals, the chances of the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who is sitting in jail for human rights violations, to reach the presidency and thus be able to pardon her father are slowly vanishing.

International observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) or the European Union (EU), among others, have ruled out any irregularities.