China launches three month squid fishing moratorium in South West Atlantic, official release

3rd Saturday, July 2021 - 07:40 UTC

Some of the Chinese jiggers on the run after been caught illegally fishing in the South West Atlantic

China officially launches its voluntary fishing moratorium on the high seas from July this year to preserve squid resources in open waters, according to a resolution from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on June 28 and reported by the Xinhua news agency.

From July 1 to Sept 30, the fishing ban will be observed in part of the high seas of the Southwest Atlantic Ocean outside the exclusive economic zones of countries concerned, while from Sept 1 to Nov 30, the moratorium will cover parts of the high seas in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

During the period, all Chinese squid fishing boats in the areas will suspend operations, the ministry said.

China piloted a voluntary fishing moratorium on parts of the high seas in the Southwest Atlantic Ocean and the eastern Pacific Ocean last year, which are among the country's main pelagic fishing areas.

Following the pilot moratorium, the squid resources and the cumulative output of squid in these sea areas during the first four months of this year have improved from a year ago, said the ministry, citing expert assessments.