Flybondi resumes services after pandemic-caused travel restrictions in Argentina

3rd Saturday, July 2021

Argentine budget carrier Flybondi is to resume domestic services after 15 months grounded due to restrictions on the circulation of people owing to sanitary reasons, it was announced.

The low-cost airline will fly again between Córdoba and Bariloche, twice a week, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. It will thus join the list of companies which do not hub at either Aeroparque Jorge Newbery or Ezeiza airports in Buenos Aires, in addition to Aerolineas Argentinas, American Jet, JetSMART Argentina and LADE.

In any case, most interprovincial routes are still suspended as a result of the pandemic restrictions, due to which most airlines only have services connecting through Buenos Aires.

Aerolineas Argentinas will begin seasonal flights to San Martín de los Andes from Córdoba and Rosario in July with Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

Flybondi has also signed an agreement with Mack and AeroCare to carry patients of low or medium complexity. AeroCare is a company focused on aero-medical transfer services, together with its strategic partner MACK Aerospace.

After the Flybondi partnership, they will move on to air ferrying of people for medical reasons of low or medium complexity who can travel together with a physician on a commercial airliner at a more affordable price than that of a ground ambulance.