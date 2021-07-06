Aerolíneas Argentinas to resume flights from Buenos Aires to Puerto Madryn

Aerolíneas Argentinas will make Chubut the only province with flights from Buenos Aires to four different cities

Argentina's flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas has announced the resumption of services between Buenos Aires and Puerto Madryn twice a week, starting July 8.

The new move will thus bolster the carrier's presence in Patagonia as services return gradually following a full grounding after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

With the new route, Trelew will have seven weekly flights, Comodoro Rivadavia 10 and Esquel four during the winter season.

“It is good news to open the new route to Madryn because it adds connectivity and generates new job and business opportunities for the entire tourism sector and the community in general,” said Aerolíneas Argentinas CEO Pablo Ceriani.

The flights represent the return of connectivity with Puerto Madryn since 2019, and it will be the first time that Aerolineas operates regularly to that destination.

In the case of Trelew, for July the company offers seven weekly flights on its website, maintaining the current offer to the destination.

For its part, Comodoro Rivadavia will operate 10 weekly flights to and from Buenos Aires, in addition to having two weekly flights with Neuquén, which are part of the “Oil Corridor” that connects Córdoba - Mendoza - Neuquén - Comodoro Rivadavia.

Meanwhile, Esquel will double its frequencies during the high winter season and will have four weekly flights.

With the announcement of the new Buenos Aires - Puerto Madryn - Buenos Aires route, Chubut becomes the only province in the country with flights to four different cities from the nation's capital.